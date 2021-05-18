FLORENCE — Norman Eugene “Gene” Gooch, age 82, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Eula Gooch; and son, Norman Anthony Gooch.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jewell Stewart Gooch. They were married in Florence on February 26, 1960.
Gene is lovingly remembered by brother, Larry Gooch, and wife Patsy; sons, Randall Gooch, and wife Rhonda, and Sanford Gooch; grandsons, Shane Parker and wife Alison, Norman “A.J.” Gooch, and wife Hannah, and Nathan Gooch; great-grandchildren, Bella, Alena, Brodie, Caroline, Cecilia and Cathleen; and several nieces and nephews.
Gene graduated from Coffee High School and became an ironworker. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company in Muscle Shoals, AL. Gene was an avid motorcyclist, enjoying cross-country trips with friends and family. He was a faithful member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ and for several years helped with mission work and youth ministry.
A visitation will be held at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ on Tuesday, May 18 from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. with A.J. Gooch and Dr. Bill Bagents officiating. Interment to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Dale Boren officiating. Pallbearers are Nathan Gooch, A.J. Gooch, Shane Parker, Wade Gooch, Jeff Stewart, and Josh Webster. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Coats, Jim Wright, Charles Hester, Jimmy Morrison, Buddy Smith, Ray Carpenter, David Gooch, Rayford Gist, Bruce Rivers, and Wayne Mitchell.
Memorials donations may be made to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
