FLORENCE — Gene Harlan Bryson, Sr., 91, of Florence, passed away January 24, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Sheffield. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bart Bowlin officiating. Burial will be in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery, with Williams Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Bryson was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Edith Bryson; brother, Terry David Bryson, Jr., and sister, Bart Chaffin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Frances Bryson; children, Gene Harlan Bryson, Jr. (Christie), Kimberly Bryson Barrier (Tennis); and grandchildren, Emily Barrier Cole (Jerrod) and Ben Kimbrough.
Mr. Bryson was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Sheffield. He was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, where he was tank commander. Mr. Bryson a real estate developer, building many buildings throughout the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Sheffield.
