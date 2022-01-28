LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Gene Howard Robertson, 95, died January 26, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

