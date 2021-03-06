IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Gene Jeffery Austin Sr., 87, died March 1, 2021. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Tishomingo Cemetery with visitation from 1 to 2 at the cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

