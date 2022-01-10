CHEROKEE — Ward Gene “Candyman” Lambert, 66, died Friday, January 7, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. til 9 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

