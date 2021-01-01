KILLEN — R. Gene Moore, 53, died December 30, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Masking and social distancing are requested. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. He was the husband of Michele Gray Moore. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

