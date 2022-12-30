RUSSELLVILLE

Gene Prince, 75, died December 28, 2022.

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Service will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

He was the father of Chris Prince.

