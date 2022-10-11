RUSSELLVILLE — Gene Ray “Rabbit” Bendall, 78, of Russellville entered the presence of Christ on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Gene Ray was born in Russellville, Alabama to Clarence and Mattie Bendall on June 22, 1944. He was a proud Russellville High School Class of 1962 graduate. He honored his country by serving in the Army National Guard. In August 1965, he married the love of his life, Shelia Ann Hester, and they had two sons, Shane and Brett. He retired from his job as a systems analyst for Wise Alloys in 2009.
Gene Ray was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed mission work, playing cards (Rook in particular), hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. His wonderful sense of humor and enjoyment of life was an inspiration to all he met.
Gene Ray’s dedication to God and the mission field was evident in all he did. Over the past 44 years, he organized and worked numerous mission trips around the world. One of his most proud accomplishments was creating Laymen for Christ, a mission outreach organization. Gene was full of passion and conviction. He loved Jesus and the Word of God and his desire to spread the Gospel of Christ was inspiring.
Gene Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mattie Bendall.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shelia; his sister, Helen (John); his children, Shane (Paige) and Brett (Natalie); his grandchildren, Hannah (Michael), Blake (Hannah), Luke (Genevieve), and Brayden; and his great-grandchildren, Jack, James, and Remi.
Funeral services will be held today, October 11, 2022, at 2 PM at Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence, Alabama. Pastor Steve Huskey will be officiating the service with the help of Pastor Ryan Mouser and Pastor Henry Melton. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 12-2 at Faith Church. There will be a graveside ceremony with military honors at 4 PM at the Jonesboro Cemetery, Waterloo Road, Russellville, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Ken Fuller, David Mathis, Scott Fincher, Justin Tew, Alex Guynn, and Jarrett Hovater.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Bendall, Wally Poss, Harold Miller, Jerald Rogers, Jimmy Bragwell, Daniel Dorriety and Laymen for Christ Missionaries.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Laymen For Christ, c/o Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence, Alabama 35630.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
