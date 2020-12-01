FLORENCE — Eugene Leroy Warfield, 83, of Florence, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 to join his loving wife, Deborah Prepychal Warfield. There will be no services at this time.
Gene was a native of Canton, Illinois, and a veteran of the National Guard. He was a co-owner of Mini Motors Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc., and past president of Shoals Car & Truck Club. Gene was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Warfield.
He is survived by his children, Kathy Politowicz and Jeff Warfield (Stacie) and grandchildren, Sarah Brown (Lloyd) and Matthew Politowicz.
