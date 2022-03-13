TUSCUMBIA — Gene Wilbanks, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the age of 84. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hyde Lake Cemetery. Pastor Harold F. Tisdale, Jr. will officiate the service.
Gene enjoyed fishing and hunting; most of all he loved his family, especially his children and wife, Sue.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Wilbanks; parents; two brothers; three sisters; and one great grandson, Seth Davis.
Survivors include his children, Peggy Mishue, Betty Brown, David Wilbanks (Diana), Brenda McCaig (Brad), and Roger Wilbanks (Jerriene); brother, Marley Wilbanks (Jewel); sister, Dean Tollison (Robert); grandchildren, Chad Davis, Danise Lankford, Lucy McDougal, Michael Campbell, Tyler Campbell, Amos Wilbanks, Colburn Wilbanks, and Jordan Whorton; 16 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Caleb, Amos, Colburn, Tyler, Michael, Cade, Jordan, and Chris. Frankie Berry will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
Condolences may be left at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
