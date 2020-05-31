LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Genell Allen Garland, 84, died May 30, 2020. Vistiation will be May 31, 2020 from 5- 8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be held, Monday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.