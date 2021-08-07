TUSCUMBIA — Genell Cornelius Gibbs, 93, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Abrams officiating. Interment will be in Asphalt Rock Cemetery, Cherokee.
Genell was a native of Cherokee, a longtime active member of Asphalt Rock Baptist Church, and currently a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, known for her love of people and animals, her cooking, especially her caramel cake and her pies, and her talent as a sketch artist. Genell was the 1958 Colbert County Century of Progress Queen. She served her Cherokee community in the Senior Center for many years and enjoyed attending classes at UNA with her late husband, Lewis Gibbs. Genell was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Lee Cornelius; husband, Lewis Gibbs; son, Danny Lee Cornelius; parents, Lee and Lettie Hamilton; and son-in-law, Gene Davis.
Genell is survived by her children, Cheryl Cornelius Brown (Doug) and David Nathaniel Cornelius (Beth); daughter-in-law, Sandra Cornelius Nichols; grandchildren, Lee Cornelius, Shana Alexander (Trey), Erica Hubbard (Archie), Hollee Candlish (Anthony), Houston Brown (Rebecca), Luke Brown (Emily), Joshua Cornelius, William Cornelius, Jessica Blackmon (David), Jenna Suggs (Ben), and Savannah Burns (Lee); twenty-six great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Kay Davis, Beth Wallace (Jim), and Bonnie Starkey (Fred); six step-grandchildren; and thirteen step-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lee Cornelius, Houston Brown, Luke Brown, Anthony Candlish, Trey Alexander, and Archie Hubbard.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Senior Center.
