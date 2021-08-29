MUSCLE SHOALS — General Lee “Buddy” Keenum, Jr., 67, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. His family will receive friends for visitation Monday, August 30, 2021, at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. - 1p.m. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Linda Keenum.
