FLORENCE — Geneva Aliene Wright West Franks, Florence, AL was born November 16, 1935 in Florence, AL, the daughter of the late John Floyd and Bessie Lena Cobb Wright. She married Everette Franks on November 22, 1971 and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2008. Mrs. Franks was a retired cafeteria supervisor at UNA and was of the Pentecostal faith. She departed this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home at the age of 86 Years, 9 Months, 16 Days.
She is survived by sons, Rick (Mary) West, Cypress Inn, TN and Nick (Tabitha) Franks, Killen, AL; daughter, Kathy West Montgomery, Florence, AL; grandchildren, Lee (Tonya) White, Rocky (Lisa) White, Natasha (Burt) Brooks, Vanessa (Rick) Strange, Steve (Erin) Thompson, Amy (Greg) Howard and Emmaline and Annabelle Franks; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Andrews, Bremen, IN and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Franks was preceded in death by brothers, E.J., Dewey, Joel, Lowell and Douglas Wright and son-in-law, Ricky Montgomery.
Services will be Monday, September 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Michael Andrews and John Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family.
Pallbearers will be Lee White, Rocky White, Kody Andrews, Tony Brewer, Chris Price and Justin Keeton with honorary pallbearers being Jody Franks, Brian Thompson and Jeremy Brewer.
