LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Geneva Risner Byrd, died June 18, 2021. Visitation will be held June 21, 2021, at noon, at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Ormand Byrd.

