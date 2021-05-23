FLORENCE — Geneva Christine Ray, 95, died May 18, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Forrest Hill Cemetery-East in Memphis, Tennessee. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.