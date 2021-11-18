FLORENCE
Geneva Yvonne Gean Hill, 82, of Florence, passed away November 16, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of Murphy’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021, from 12 noon -2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Charles Linam officiating. Burial will follow in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Abilene Gean; one brother and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Hill; sons, Ronnie Hill, and Randy Hill (Doris); daughter, Roanna Hill; brothers, Kenneth Gean (Wanda), and Junior Gean (special friend, Deborah) all of Florence; sisters, Kathalean Martin (Travis) of Tennessee, and Sharon Brown of Florence; and one grandchild, Kyler Hill of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Koby Gean, Billy Kelsoe, Steve Hill, Tommy Ray, Kenneth Wayne Olive, and Michael Dodd.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and an extra special thanks to her best friends, Deborah Gean and Kisha Kelsoe.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented