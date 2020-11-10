TUSCUMBIA — Geneva Jenecie Dotson Thompson, 85, died November 9, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Osborn Hill Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

