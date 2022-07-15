TUSCUMBIA — Geneva Jewel “Neb” Willingham, 96, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, July 15, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Nick Ray officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Neb was a lifelong member of Sunnyside Church of God. She retired from Helen Keller Hospital as an LPN after thirty-two years of service. Neb was preceded in death by her husband, Neal “Shorty” Willingham; son, Paul Willingham; parents, Wiley and Anna Davis; sisters, Ruby Michael, Olavee Payne, and Mamie Lou Clark; and brothers, Gary and Thomas Davis.
Neb is survived by her son, Larry Neal Willingham; brothers, Butch and Melvin Davis; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Willingham, Dustin Potter, Ethan Willingham, James Prince, Cayson Cassell, and Bryant Prince.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
