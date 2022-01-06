FLORENCE — Geneva Mae Chambers, 79, of Florence, passed away January 4, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker and a beloved mother, grandmother, and greatgrandmother that will be dearly missed by her family. She was of the non-denominational faith.
Survivors include son, Orville “Buddy” Lamar; daughters, Gwen Crowden (Paul), Debra Clark (Tommy), Tina Moore (Raymond) and Tammy Lash (Kenny); sister, Annie Ruth Staggs; grandchildren, Carlis Carmack (Heather), Tanya Davis (Markel), Dewayne Lash (Nikki), Talea Ray (Blake), Steven Lamar, Logan Lamar and Tyler Lash (Tammi); great-grandchildren, Caleb Carmack, Caden Carmack, Makenzie Marlin, Easton Davis, Taylor Davis, Isabelle Lash, Karma Lash, Alivia Lash, Hadley Ray, Ava Ray, Braylin Lamar, Brooklyn Lamar, Blakely Lamar, Jaxon Lamar, Riley Hollander, Rayla Lash, Raiden Lash and Presley Lash.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Goldie Chambers; brothers, George Chambers, Jr., Doyle Chambers and Bobby Chambers; sisters, Louise Belew, Dorothy O’Kelley and Barbara “Sissy” White; grandsons, Ronald Hollander, Jr. and Gary Baskins; great-great-grandchild, Estaban Zills.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 8, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Edward Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Pisgah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Lash, Tyler Lash, Carlis Carmack, Markel Davis, Dakota Vaden and Blake Ray.
Special thanks to her wonderful neighbors: Will, Lindsey and Emma Wright. We don’t know what we would have done without them. We love them and so did mother.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
