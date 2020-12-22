HAMILTON — Geneva Mae Jones, 79, died December 20, 2020. Visitation is 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. service time Wednesday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Poplar Log Cemetery.

