VINA — Clarice Geneva Oliver, 83, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Helen Keller Hospital. She lived most of her life in Itawamba County, MS in the Salem community. She worked many years at Golden Manufacturing and Blue Bell as a seamstress. She also worked as a CNA at Red Bay Nursing Home and The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She was a self-taught seamstress, making her daughters’ coats, prom and wedding dresses. She was a hard worker, alongside her late husband, as they lived on a forty acre farm in Fairview, MS raising all types of farm animals, growing corn and baling hay for the animals, as well as growing a huge garden each year. Being an avid gardener, she often shared her garden veggies with family, friends and co-workers.
After a serious car accident and other health problems, she made her home at Generations of Red Bay, where she lived for the past six and one-half years. She loved all the nursing staff, as well as the residents. She could often be seen roaming the halls, chatting with friends and giving words of encouragement to them. She was on the resident council, offering recommendations about meals, events and other pertinent issues. Bingo was one of her favorite activities. Most of all she loved the Lord. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Dennis, MS. She loved Bible study and church services held on Sundays at Generations of Red Bay.
Services will be Friday, January 14, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Jerry George and Bro. Billy Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by three children, Deborah Townsend (Richard), Pamela Hartman (Greg) and Jimmie Oliver; six grandchildren, Bradley Townsend (Tracy), Brent Townsend (Meredith), Blake Townsend, Stephen Hartman (Ashley), Rebekah Ramsey (Josh) and Scotty Hartman; twelve great-grandchildren, Abe Townsend, Margaret Townsend, Dawson Hartman, Matthew Hartman, Sammy Hartman, Peyton Hartman, Lucas Hartman, Caleb Ramsey, Matthew Ramsey, Benjamin Ramsey, Hannah Ramsey and Sarah Ramsey; seven sisters, Yvonne Sharp, Doris Dillard, Barbara Howard, Pauline Barnett, Patsy Smith, Regina Rust and Anne James; four brothers, Jerry Patterson (Krystal), Robert Patterson (Gearldean), Donnie Patterson (Gail) and Larry Patterson (Nadine); one sister-in-law, Jolene Patterson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Oliver; her parents, Albert and Lorene Patterson; two sisters, Imagene Stacy and Judy Patterson and one brother, Nolan Patterson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Generations of Red Bay, Red Bay Hospital and Helen Keller Hospital for their care of our Mother during this difficult week.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Townsend, Brent Townsend, Blake Townsend, Stephen Hartman, Scotty Hartman and Josh Ramsey.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 13, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Commented