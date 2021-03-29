FLORENCE — Geneva P. Jones, 84, died March 27, 2021. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mt. Zion Cemetery with Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, directing. No visitation is scheduled. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- What To Watch: men's, women's regional finals start Monday
- China cuts taxes to spur semiconductor development
- Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal
- AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
- Berryman named New Century Transfer Scholar
- 100-year-old cuts ribbon at Cypress Cove celebration
- Suez Canal blockage adds to pressure points in global trade
- Lauderdale County brush pickup starts this week
Most Read
Articles
- Tennessee man loses control of motorcycle, strikes tree in fatal Lauderdale County crash
- 2 arrested after cyclist robbed at knifepoint
- Lightning strikes 2 people, including a Florence police officer
- Fire damages garage of Sherwood Forest residence Wednesday
- Lauderdale County to pave 40 miles of roads
- ROW offers near for bridge project
- Crews working on caved-in section of West Alabama Street
- Severe storms, long-tracking tornadoes possible in the Shoals
- Daughter's curiosity led Moore to blade sports competition
- Chad's Pharmacy holding COVID vaccine clinic today, Sunday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Treasury sends out additional 37 million relief payments
- Ross Hill
- Yellen, Powell say more needed to limit US economic damage
- Johnny McClanahan
- Final vote results show major setback for Israel's Netanyahu
- Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps
- Beth Givens
- Tennessee man loses control of motorcycle, strikes tree in fatal Lauderdale County crash
- 2 arrested after cyclist robbed at knifepoint
- Lois Ann Mitchell
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Party like it's 1999: Hatton boys going back to state semifinals (1)
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- ALGOP Executive Committee holds winter meeting today (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Pine Street study offers city, UNA options for improving safety (1)
- Fans' Player of the Week (Boys) (1)
- Auburn chosen to conduct wage, job description study (1)
- UNA men's basketball: Comeback falls short, but Lions make most of chance on big stage (1)
- UNA sports planner (through March 21) (1)
- GI still bothered by Fonda's actions (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented