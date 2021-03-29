FLORENCE — Geneva P. Jones, 84, died March 27, 2021. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mt. Zion Cemetery with Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, directing. No visitation is scheduled. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

