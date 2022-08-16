SHEFFIELD — Genia Elizabeth Southern, 49, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Genia was preceded in death by her mother, Dorinda Roden, and brother, Lee Roden.
Genia is survived by her husband, Terry Southern; father, Carl Roden; sister, Lori Dixon (Brian); and nieces and nephews, Jordan Roden, Nikki Roden, Wil Dixon, and Mary Beth Dixon.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
