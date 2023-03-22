TURKEY, NORTH CAROLINA — Gentry Allen Roberts, 71, died March 17, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Bumpas Cemetery. He served his country honorable in the U.S. Army.

