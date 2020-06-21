TUSCUMBIA — George Allan Scogin, Jr., 64, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Ted Vafeas will be officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery, of Rogersville. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Police.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Scogin.
He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon Scogin; daughters, Selena Gurley (Tony), and Stephanie Ledbetter (Todd Markham); mother, Frances Slaton Scogin; brothers, Tommy Scogin (Teresa), Jackie Scogin (Connie), and David Scogin (Stephanie); sisters, Penny Logston (John) and Mary Alice Skipworth (Scotty); and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Logston, Stephen Scogin, Jonathan Scogin, Kyle Gurley, Collin Gurley, and Jordan Scogin. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Collins, Tim Rippey, Clay Gurley, Lawson Ledbetter, and Harper Ledbetter.
Special thanks to his nurse, Mallorie Settle, Dr. Laura Goff with Vanderbilt Cancer Institute, and his pharmacist, Darrell Thrasher with Dalton Pharmacy.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
