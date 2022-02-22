TOWN CREEK — George Ananias Smith, 65, died February 15, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Wednesday at noon at the funeral home with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

