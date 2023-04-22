TUSCUMBIA — George Anthony “Tony” Handley, 64, died April 18, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

