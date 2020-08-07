FLORENCE — It is with regret that we announce the passing from this earthly world of our most loved George Austin of Florence, AL. George passed away on August 04, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
George was a very private but humble man who loved people. George’s love for life was second to his love for family and friends. Anyone who knew George knew of his love for his wife of almost 40 years, Kathy Austin. In conversation, he was going to update you about Jordan (his beloved nephew). He would rearrange his life waiting for a call from Jordan with every conversation ending in “Love You, Boy.” One of those Jordan calls was his last call before leaving this earthly world.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to New Beginnings Church, Florence, AL. We ask that you honor George by being kind to someone today.
He also loved bowling and had been bowling in a league at Lauderdale Lanes for many years. He was a dedicated fan of Alabama football, and an avid gardener. He was looking forward to Fall Bowling League and Alabama Football. He got much joy from harvesting the vegetables/fruit that he grew and giving them to others.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Black Lab, Dragon. Dragon was very much loved by George. He loved to share memories of Dragon with everyone. He was also preceded in death by his parents, George H. Austin, Sr. and Eva Austin and his sister-in-law, Dianne Pope.
George is survived by his family who he loved so much, Jordan Pope (Kenzie), Roy Austin (Laura), Leslie Woodard (Tony), David Austin (Glenda), Wayne Austin, Sue Briley (Bernard), Curtis Smith (Brandi) and two special great-nephews, Mason and Keaton Woodard.
There were two treasured friends who he loved so much and they were so good to George: Vicki Knox (Pickie) of Laverne, Alabama and Omar Ourtilbour Pardu.
A special thank you to North Alabama Medical Center Drs. Ty Ashley, David Brown, Felix Morris, Terri Harris, Chief Nursing Officer and the most caring and compassionate staff. A special thank you to Morgan Wilson, RN for being there and not allowing George to die alone. We will never forget you Morgan!
Commented