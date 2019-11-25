RED BAY — George B. Shaw, Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS. He was born in Fulton, MS to James O. Shaw and Vela Horton Shaw. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Jr. College. He then served as a medical surgical technician in the United States Army. Following his military service he attended the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and became a registered pharmacist. He owned and operated Shaw Pharmacy in Red Bay from 1968 until his retirement.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 26, at 2 p.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery with Bro. Bill Harper officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife 56 years Janie Shaw of Red Bay; three children, George Shaw Jr. (Christy), Philip Shaw (Susie) and Emily Ezzell (Doug); and four grandchildren-Lauren Ezzell, Savannah Shaw, Connor Ezzell and Haden Deaton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ellis Troy Shaw and Ed Shaw; and one sister, Sue White.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Sparks, Terry Sparks, Gary Page, Connor Ezzell and Haden Deaton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, noon-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Commented