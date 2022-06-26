PITTSBURGH, PA — George Backus Rose died at his home in Pittsburgh on June 13, 2022. George was born in Sheffield, AL, to Ruth Backus Rose and Cecil Rose Sr. on July 18, 1948. George was a devoted husband to Carolyn Dearman Rose and beloved father to Sara (Chris Langley), Charles and Merry, whom he and Carolyn raised in Gaithersburg, MD, before moving to Pittsburgh in 2019 to be near their grandsons, Charlie and Cade Langley-Rose. Although George left Alabama in 1973, he never lost his southern accent or his love for the University of Alabama football team.
Throughout his life, George was a tireless advocate for consumer protection. He joined the Montgomery County (MD) Office of Consumer Affairs after graduating from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1973 and worked there for nearly 30 years. George was appointed director in 1997. Many of the people he worked with became lifelong friends.
George also served as vice president of the National Association of Consumer Agency Administrators, a commissioner on the Maryland Home Improvement Commission, vice chair of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Greater Washington, and board president of Consumer Auto. George appeared frequently on local television and radio news stations over the years to provide consumer education, and one of his favorite sayings was: “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”
Following his tenure with Montgomery County, George became vice chair of customer relations for Fitzgerald Auto Mall, where he worked until his retirement.
George devoted substantial time to his community. He served as president of the Summit Hall Elementary School PTA in the mid-1980s and on the board of the Olney Boys and Girls Club in the 1990s. He was also involved in local Democratic Party politics for many years.
In addition to his family and the Crimson Tide, George loved music and trivia. Over his life, he amassed a collection of thousands of classic rock records, including the very first Beatles album sold in Muscle Shoals, AL. In the 1970s, he was a Jeopardy champion and appeared on Wheel of Fortune, where he won an early Betamax VCR that he used to record Alabama football games. Later, George and Carolyn enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, both by themselves and with their children and grandchildren.
George had the good fortune to grow up with three brothers, with whom he shared a close relationship throughout his life. One of his favorite childhood memories was driving from Sheffield to Anaheim, CA, with his family when he was 10 years old to visit Disneyland, where he was enthralled by Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.
Active in Boy Scouts, George attended the Scouts’ 1960 National Jamboree in Colorado Springs with his father and brother Cecil and the 1964 National Jamboree in Valley Forge with his father and brothers Cecil and Charles. He spent summers swimming in the Tennessee River with his brothers—and diving off a 60-foot cliff.
Following his graduation from Sheffield High School in 1966, George studied journalism at the University of Alabama, and one summer, he filled in as the editor at the Colbert County Reporter, a weekly newspaper in Tuscumbia, AL, that was founded by Helen Keller’s father.
In addition to his wife, children and grandsons, George is survived by his brothers, Charles Rose (Edna) and John Rose (Laurie). Cecil Rose Jr. (Carol) predeceased him.
George is remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, and by his friends for his generous spirit, sharp intelligence and loyal nature.
A celebration of George’s life will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Crimson Tide Foundation, Olney Boys and Girls Club, and the Consumer Federation of America.
