RED BAY — George “Billy” Humphries, age 90, of Red Bay, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence.
Billy was a good man, loving husband, and devoted father and grandfather.
His visitation will be 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Jerry Henderson officiating. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Sparks Humphries; parents, Hollie and Edna Humphries; sisters, Christine Jones, Louise Wingo; and grandson, Christopher Humphries.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, David Humphries (wife, Wanda), Phillip Humphries (wife, Kitty); grandchildren, Dustin Humphries, Derrick Humphries (wife, Shauna), Jonathan Humphries (wife, Jamie), Matthew Humphries (wife, Brooke); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Reagan, Anna, Conner, Eli, Lily, Sawyer, Collin, Colton; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Jay Mac McDonald, Steve Pounders, Wayne Hester, Jack Elliot, Woody Edwards, and David Tiffin.
