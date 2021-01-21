RUSSELLVILLE — Russellville lost one of its native sons and much loved personalities on Friday, January 15, 2021. At age 92, George Bradley Hargett received his final wish to be reunited in heaven with the love of his life, Jeanne Barrett Hargett, who predeceased him seven years earlier. What a joyous reunion must have been theirs! He also reunited with his parents, Ross Bradley Hargett and Lorene Rowe Hargett, his sister, Mary Jane Hargett Brown, and his oldest son, David Bradley Hargett.
At the time of his death of natural causes, George had been living in Tuscaloosa during failing health. For many years he had owned and operated Hargett Lumber Company, a fixture in downtown Russellville. Following that, he worked for Sibley Oil Company, managing its tire, battery and accessories division and later transitioning into the daily office administration. He retired at the age of 85 after the death of his wife.
He was well known for his depth and breadth of knowledge of the history of the Russellville area. He often held forth at his informal breakfast gatherings at various restaurants, sometimes as many as three in a day! He loved his many friends who, more often than not, invited him to sit with them as he entered a dining establishment. If you view a man’s wealth by the number and quality of his friends, he was a rich man indeed.
Mourning his passing, but rejoicing in his passage to an eternal life, are his three remaining children: Christopher Warren Hargett (Virginia), Jeffrey Ross Hargett (Debbie) and Brian Andrew Hargett; also, his beloved daughter-in-law, Jody Gilmore Hargett. George leaves behind seven grandchildren: Ross Warren Hargett, Allison Hargett England (Tim), Bradley Christopher Hargett (Annalee), Rachel Hargett Fox (David), Julia Hargett Madrid (Ben), Joel Andrew Hargett, Rebekah Joy Hargett and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to safety considerations caused by the current surge of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has opted to have a private graveside interment at the family plot in K-P Cemetery. Friends may make memorials to the charity of their choice.
