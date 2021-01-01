FLORENCE — In loving memory of George Jesse “Buddy” Baker of Florence, Buddy was born in Eastman, GA, on August 25, 1937, the son of the late Jacob and Rosella Baker. He is the younger brother to Mildred Petty, Hazel Meade Thompson, and Betty Crittenden. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Billie Faye Edwards Baker; son Ben Baker (Leigh Anne); daughter Laura Weaver (Terry); devoted grandchildren Jessica Weaver, Mary Leigh Baker, Martin Baker, great-grandson Neyland Weaver, and a loving extended family.
Buddy and Billie met at Florence State College, fell in love and were married in late 1959. Buddy entered the ministry with the churches of Christ and received degrees from Freed-Hardeman College and David Lipscomb University. Buddy served as the pulpit minister for a number of churches across Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. He also served as a missionary in East Kilbride, Scotland. Buddy helped found Magnolia Bible College and was a staff member at Heritage Christian University and Faulkner University. During his later years he worked tirelessly with mission efforts supporting churches and orphanages in Ukraine, Scotland and India.
Buddy was a true “people person” who loved children and ministering to the hurting and downtrodden. He enjoyed meeting new people and sharing the gospel message of hope and love. He was noted for his exuberance, enthusiasm and boundless energy. Always ready to lend a helping hand, Buddy will be remembered by all for his tender heart, quick smile and infectious laughter.
George Jesse “Buddy” Baker passed from this life on December 28, 2020, at age 83. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ (Alex Gear Missions) in Florence, AL, or to the Sheltering Tree Ranch in Savannah, TN.
