HALEYVILLE — George “Buddy” Little, Jr., 83, died February 26, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you