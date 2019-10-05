RUSSELLVILLE — George “Dale” Treadway, 64, of Russellville, AL passed from this life October 3, 2019.
A private service was held Friday, October 04, 2019. Burial was in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery.
Dale was born February 15, 1955, in Franklin County, AL to Howard S. and Inas Mae Treadway.
Mr. Treadway is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Alexander Treadway; his brother, Larry E. Treadway Sr. (Shelia); and his grandchildren.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented