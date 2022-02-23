TUSCUMBIA — George E. Johnson, Sr., 84, died February 15, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel MB Church, Tuscumbia. He will lie in the sanctutary one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

