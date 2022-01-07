FLORENCE — George Edward Wallace, Sr., 82, passed away January 4, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a carpenter, a machine operator for Reynolds Aluminum for 38 years, and of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Patsy Butler Wallace; sons, George Wallace, Jr. (Kim), Garry Wallace (Kim), Larry Wallace (Amy); brother, Charles Wallace; sisters, Jenny Murphy and Gail Morrow (Fred); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, A.D. Wallace and Annie Mae Tidwell Wallace; son, Gregory Wallace; great-granddaughter, Katherine Wallace.
Visitation with the family will be today, January 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 8, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Gean officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be George Wallace, Jr., Garry Wallace, Jerrod Wallace, Daniel Wallace, Jordon Wallace and Taylor Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Dr. Felix Morris.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented