ROGERSVILLE — George Ervin, 67, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in the comfort of his home. George was a Christian man who was a great husband, daddy and pawpaw who loved his family dearly. He was always willing to do anything for anyone. Him and his wife, of 44 years, spent every morning counting their blessings and being thankful for another day together. George worked as a mechanic at Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram of Florence for 32 years. Mr. Ervin will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
