BIRMINGHAM —  George Frank Hulsey, 87, formerly of Haleyville, died February 11, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

