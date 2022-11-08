LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — George Franklin Clifton, 69, died November 6, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Bumpas Cemetery.

