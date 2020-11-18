FLORENCE — George G. Petty, 79, passed away on November 7, 2020 at NAMC. A native of Ohio, he had resided in Florence, Alabama for the past 33 years.
An Eagle Scout, George completed his high school education at Augusta Military Academy in Staunton, Virginia. He then entered the College of William and Mary where he was inducted into Phi Kappa during his junior year. After receiving his degree in 1962, he served two years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was twice recipient of the Army Commendation medal. Following his military service, he earned his MBA degree at the University of Virginia’s Darden School.
Returning to Ohio in 1967, he joined Touche Ross & Associates and became a CPA. His career in finance took him from Midwest to New Mexico, Idaho, and Texas before he joined the Alabama-Tennessee Natural Gas Company in 1987.
After his retirement in 1997, George continued his lifelong interest in learning by auditing numerous courses at UNA and became an active and enthusiastic participant in UNA’s IRL organization. As a member of UNA’s President’s Cabinet, he actively supported UNA student scholarships, as well as the Shoals Scholar Dollar program. He was Paul Harris Fellow member of the Rotary Club of Florence and for many years served as a board member of the Shoals Audubon Society, the Friends of Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, the Shoals Symphony at UNA, and ACCR, and organization seeking reform of Alabama’s 1901 constitution. He enjoyed reading, listening to orchestral music, fishing, SCUBA diving, and frequent and extensive travel.
George is survived by his wife, Anna; brother, Tom (Alice) Petty, King William, Virginia; sister, Martha Holloran, Urbandale, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jean Petty; two brothers, Bill and Jim Petty; and two sisters, Jane Klopfenstein and Chris Petty.
No services are planned at this time, though there may be a memorial gathering scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library or charity of your choice.
