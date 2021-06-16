VICTORIA, TEXAS — George “G.W.” Wilburn Shaffer, 78, died June 9, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in John Lay Cemetery. He was owner of G.W. Shaffer’s Muffler Shop in Victoria, TX.

