HAMILTON — George Green Langford, 78, died August 25, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 3 p.m. at Mount Olive Church. with burial in the adjoining cemetery with Military Honors. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.
