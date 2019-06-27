GARFIELD, KENTUCKY — George Henry Leffel III, 78, formerly of Florence, died Monday evening at his residence. A native of Louisville, he was a retired member of the United States Army, spending thirty-four and a half years working with the Kentucky Army National Guard in Frankfort as an aircraft mechanic. In addition to serving in the military, George was a member of Kilwinning Masonic Lodge No. 506 in Louisville, and Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Marie Marquart and George Henry Leffel, Jr.; and a son, Mark Leffel. He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Leffel, of Garfield.
There will be a memorial gathering on Sunday, June 30th at VFW Post 4075, 104 E. 2nd Street, Frankfort from 2 to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Alacare Home Health and Hospice, 2713 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
