MUSCLE SHOALS — George Edward Kimbrough, 78 of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, July 30, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, August 2, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Jeff Beech officiating.
George was a native of Tuscumbia and a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in Vietnam. He retired from Reynolds, Wise, and the Colbert County Commission and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. George loved sports and played on many softball teams. He coached several Pee-Wee football and baseball teams, and was an avid golfer and Alabama football fan.
George was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Jo Askew; and grandparents, George and Florence Willingham.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Bourland Kimbrough; daughter, Joy Hayes (Scott); granddaughter, Jordan Hayes; brothers, Bill Trapp, Joe Latham (Kaye), Rickie Latham, and Matt Askew; sister, Tammy Segars (Jeff); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity.
The family expresses special thanks to the ICU staff at Helen Keller Hospital.
