COURTLAND, VIRGINIA — George Leonard Heaton, Jr. passed away in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, at the age of 72 after a well-fought battle with cancer.
George is survived by his sister, Joy (Dr. Francis) Taylor; his niece, Ginny (Paul) Mott; and nephew, Thomas Taylor; his sister-in-law, Betty Heaton; his nephew, Daniel (Kimberly) Heaton; their daughter, Clara; his nephew, Mattox (Megan) Heaton, and their children Riley and Ruth. He is predeceased by his brother, Larry A. Heaton and parents, George Sr. and Ruth Heaton.
Born in Brownsville, Texas, George attended Ferrum College in Virginia before beginning his lifelong travels across the U.S. as a jack of all trades, spending time in sales, construction, and motor coach delivery. Over George’s many decades of travel, he traveled to every state in the US, except for Alaska. When pressed why he never completed the full 50, in true George fashion, he would reply “it’s too damn cold!” Everyone lucky enough to count him as a friend can recall his passion for living life to the fullest. Whether he was cliff diving in Playa del Carmen, traveling with his brother to Monaco to watch a Formula 1 race, attending numerous Final Fours, Kentucky Derbies, or making trips to Tuscaloosa to cheer on the Tide, George was determined to find the excitement in all life had to offer. His independent streak was tied to a generous spirit. He enjoyed sharing the perks of his million-mile flight status by traveling with his family. Whether flying his nephew to New Orleans so they could watch Virginia Tech play in a bowl game together or meeting his niece in Las Vegas to celebrate her 21st birthday, George’s family meant the world to him. His family and friends knew, no matter where they traveled, George would have advice and lots of great stories from his experiences over the years. In his travels, George made connections across the country.
Right up until the end, George remained in contact with past coworkers and friends. In a superficial world, George was the genuine article, anyone who talked Alabama football with him knew he was the Crimson Tide’s biggest fan. He would celebrate the Tide’s many victories, but he’d be the first to call out their weaknesses. This unbridled honesty is why so many grew to love George.
George loved his family and friends, Alabama football, and Formula 1 racing, and hated the spotlight. Instead of a service, family will honor his legacy and travel to some of his favorite destinations to celebrate a life well lived. Friends are encouraged to share any memories of George with his family.
George and his family appreciate the caring and support from the staff at Medi Hospice of Raleigh and the other medical professionals involved in his care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
