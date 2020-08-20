FLORENCE
George L. Rowell, 62 of Florence, AL, went to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, August 15, 2020. George was employed at Nafco/Tarkett for 42 years.
George is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Minnie Johnson Rowell; one son, Craig and a daughter Hope, all of Florence, AL.
Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield, AL. Graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Smithsonia Church of Christ, Florence.
FACE MASK REQUIRED!
