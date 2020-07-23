RUSSELLVILLE — George L. Sansbury, age 70, of Russellville, departed this world for a much better place on Monday, July 20, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Rev. Sansbury proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, and doting grandfather. He loved being Papaw to his own grandchildren as well as countless other children. He served over 40 years as pastor of various Church of God churches in Alabama, and retired in 2015, from Russellville Church of God (now known as Gateway Church). After he retired, he stayed as part of the church and the church members are forever grateful! He blessed the congregations with countless sermons filled with wisdom and encouragement. “He fought a good fight, He finished the race, He kept the faith, and he has received His crown of righteousness.”
The visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Gateway Church, with the funeral following at 3:00 p.m. in the church. Officiating the service will be Pastor Nick McSpadden and his brother, Rev. Donald Sansbury. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens with military honors.
He was preceded in death, his parents, Oliver James and Euna Mae (Gilley) Sansbury; infant sister, Janice Carolyn Sansbury; three nephews; and five brothers-in-law.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Johnnie Andrews Sansbury; son, Michael Sansbury (wife, Brandy); daughter, Stephanie Sansbury Hester (husband, Tony); three grandchildren, George Nathaniel Sansbury (Hannah), Sarah Sansbury, Adelyn Mae Hester; great-granddaughter, Sophia Grace Sansbury; nine siblings, Nadine McConnell, Mary Ann Brown, Betty Kernodle (Joseph), Linda Hobbs (Wayne), Shirley Nelson, James Sansbury (Debbie), Donald Sansbury (Sandra), Lamar Sansbury, Donna Kay Mauldin; 18 surviving nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The pallbearers will be Michael Sansbury, George “Nathan” Sansbury, Tony Hester, Jr., Abel Montiel, Daniel Montiel, Israel Montiel, and Freddy Vargas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Montiel and Vargas family for proving that family doesn’t have to be blood related. Also a special thanks to Dr. Holden and the COVID unit at North Alabama Medical Center and to the many friends who has called Bro. George’s name to the Lord these past 3 1/2 weeks. A sincere thanks to Pastors Nick and Shirley McSpadden and the Gateway Church Family for their prayers, love, and support.
