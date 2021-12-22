SHEFFIELD — George Q. Lair, 70, of Sheffield, died Sunday December 19, 2021. There will be a memorial service Sunday, December 26 at 2 p.m. at St James United Methodist Church with Pastor Dean Bowers officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
George was a graduate of The University of North Alabama with a bachelor’s in history and political science. He also worked in various parts of the music industry including being a production assistant with Jimmy Johnson at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, a curator at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, and founder of Muscle Shoals VIP Music Tours, before retiring from Decatur Career Center where he helped find scholarships for qualified youth.
George was preceded in death by his parents, William Earl “Quinn” and Vera Denton Lair.
George is survived by his sister, Beth Lair Cheetham, and nephew, Jason Lair Hill.
The family would like to thank Wes Sterling and Susanne Pugh for their devoted friendship and care.
“Roll Tide!”
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented